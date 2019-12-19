Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Shows the Struggles of Getting Interviewed When You’re As Tall He Is

Joonas Suotamo is best known for portraying everyone's favorite Wookiee, Chewbacca, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Suotamo had to learn a lot of skills from his predecessor, the late Peter Mayhew, but there's one Chewie requirement that you can't just learn and that's being the right height. Suotamo stands at 6′ 11″, which is just a couple of inches shorter than Mayhew's 7′ 2″. Recently, Suotamo took to Twitter to show just how difficult it can be in Hollywood when you stand so tall.

"When you have to work really hard just to be interviewed," the post reads. The images attached show either Suotamo kneeling down for an interview or the interviewers standing on boxes.

You can check out the photos in the tweet below:

Many people commented on the post:

"When they say 'Reach for the stars', is that just advice to bring a step for interviews?," @Kyyanno asked.

"Yess 😂," Suotamo replied.

"You need a interview stool so you can sit down," @_sesame suggested.

"It's always leg day when you're getting interviewed huh," @High5Forever joked.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Carrie Fisher was able to be featured in the film by using old footage of Leia from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters. The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.