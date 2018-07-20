‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Loving the News of a ‘Clone Wars’ Revival

Following the announcement that Star Wars: The Clone Wars is being revived for a new season, fans of the series have taken to social media to express how much they love the news.

“THE CLONE WARS IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!!!

I don’t even care how Star Wars Resistance turns out, as long as I got my Clone Wars I’m happy,” one fan exclaimed on Twitter.

“I’ve been sitting here for an hour frantically refreshing my twitter feed,” another fan said. “This show is so important to me and really made me fall in love with Star Wars all over again. I am literally in tears I am so happy.”

My favorite Star Wars show is back and it looks better than ever and I can’t handle anything, goodbye. #CloneWarsSaved — Amanda Ward (@realAmandaWard) July 19, 2018

“I am so happy that one of my favorite TV shows is coming back and looking better than ever,” someone else commented. “I’m getting vibes of joy that I felt around the time Force Awakens came out. Just…….YES.”

If you need me, I’ll be spending the next week speculating about which arcs make up the 12 new episodes. SO MUCH FUN! #CloneWarsSaved — Jason Fry (@jasoncfry) July 19, 2018

“I’m so happy we’re finally getting the closure we never had,” one other fan gushed. “No one will ever spoil my love for the galaxy far, far away.”

A War Left Unfinished…Until Now! Here is the full clip of the #CloneWarsSaved from the #StarWars #TheCloneWars 10 Year Anniversary Panel at #SDCC18 ! MTFBWY!🙂 https://t.co/s1IO2bhIaT — Stephen Stanton (@Stephen_Stanton) July 19, 2018

Star Wars: The Clone Wars first aired in 2008 on Cartoon Network. The show would go on to produce five seasons for the channel before moving to Netflix for season seven in 2014.

The show’s revival was revealed during a panel at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. Lucasfilm detailed that the 12-episode seventh season will debut exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, much to the delight of fans.

“I admit it…I cried when I saw the new [The Clone Wars] trailer,” one Twitter user commented. “I am so happy and excited that I want to start counting down the days now!”

Can you believe that we are gonna see these two together again? #CloneWarsSaved pic.twitter.com/tfewGt9m16 — Shaun Ren is happy about TCW (@KnightOfShaun25) July 19, 2018

At this time, there is no premiere date for the new season, but Disney’s currently-untitled streaming service is not scheduled to launch until 2019 so its likely fans will have to wait more than a year for the new installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.