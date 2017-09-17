Star Wars Actor Breaks Silence On Trevorrow’s Firing, J.J. Abrams’ Return

Another shakeup behind the scenes at Lucasfilm resulted in the departure of Colin Trevorrow and the return of J.J. Abrams to the director’s chair of Star Wars: Episode IX. And depending on who you ask, it could be a good or a bad thing.

But Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson, who portrays General Armitage Hux of the First Order in the sequel trilogy, was very diplomatic in his response to the change.

Gleeson is the first Star Wars actor to comment on the change since Lucasfilm announced it last week, discussing both directors with IGN.

“I can’t speak from any perspective except for the fact as somebody who likes the movies because it’s not been disclosed to anybody — because obviously nobody knows what’s going to happen with The Last Jedi — whether I’ll be involved in that film or not. So I don’t think of it as somebody who’s necessarily involved or not involved, that’s just its own thing,” said Gleeson.

Though the actor began with the required ‘I can neither confirm nor deny involvement’ answer typical of actors on such high profile projects, he did speak about both Trevorrow and Abram’s involvement with the project.

“But, you know, I think it’s very bad for Colin but if that was — but if the right thing to do is to part company, the most right thing to do is the same in any relationship, you know?,” Gleeson said. “That happens.”

Gleeson was also positive about Abrams return.

“And then with J.J., he’s a great director,” the actor said. “I think that he did a brilliant job on the first one and it makes absolute sense why after they parted company with Colin that was the place they looked and I think it’s very exciting for the fans of the film that he’s back.”

Abrams introduced Gleeson’s character of General Hux in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and could end up wrapping up his journey with the final film in the new trilogy.

We’ll learn more about Hux’s journey when Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts in theaters on December 15.

