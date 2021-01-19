Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Reveals Unexpected Pick for a Slow-Dance Partner

✖

To say that Rey and Kylo Ren had a complicated relationship in the Star Wars sequel trilogy would be a bit of an understatement, as much of their journey saw them as adversaries before evolving into having a close, emotional connection, though their romantic interest in one another was only confirmed in the moments of Kylo's death, who embraced his identity as Ben Solo in his passing. Despite never really getting a chance to see that romantic relationship fully explored, actress Daisy Ridley recently joked that she'd prefer a slow dance with Poe Dameron, based on actor Oscar Isaac's dance moves.

"Oscar's got moves, so I would say -- no offense -- Poe Dameron," Ridley shared with Tatler when having to pick between the two characters for a slow dance.

Sadly, between Ridley, Isaac, and Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver, it's unlikely we'll see any such occurrence in a Star Wars project, as all three performers have cast doubt on ever reprising their roles in the galaxy far, far away.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley shared with IGN last November. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

She added, "I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

Isaac, meanwhile, says he'd like only do another Star Wars film if he was strapped for cash.

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun. It’s not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me. Paul [Schrader]’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA. I’m not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process of doing this,” Isaac joked to Deadline last summer. “Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars.

What do you think of the actress' pick? Let us know in the comments below!