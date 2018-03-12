This ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Stein is a Portable Meditation Chamber

If ever there was a drinking vessel fit for a Sith Lord, this would be it. In a world filled with Star Wars cups and glasses, this Darth Vader stein reigns supreme. Only the biggest Star Wars fans are worthy to drink from it – and don’t you dare fill it with cheap beer.

If you think that you’re ready for a stein of this caliber, you can order it right here for $119.95. That is certainly not cheap, but it is made of porcelain and includes detail that goes way, way over the top. These details include Darth Vader pictured on the front, with the quote “I find your lack of faith disturbing” on the back. The design combines elements of Vader’s armor and Meditation Chamber, and the handle is modeled after the hilt of his lightsaber. There’s also an Imperial insignia thumb rest and Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 on the top of the lid. It holds 32 oz. of your favorite adult beverage and stands at 9 1/2″ tall. It even comes hand numbered with a certificate of authenticity.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, this line of ceramic Star Wars steins is a popular choice. You can choose from Darth Vader, R2-D2, Boba Fett, C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Stormtrooper designs with prices in the $30 – $35 range.

In other crazy drinking vessel news, Avengers: Infinity War products have arrived, including the striking coffee mug pictured above. You can pre-order the Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet mug right here for $21.99 with free shipping. It also has one feature that the other Infinity Gauntlets don’t have – a genuine ability to give you power when you pair it with coffee. You’re definitely going to need it after a night out with your Darth Vader stein.

