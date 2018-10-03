Star Wars: Dave Filoni Reportedly Directing Live-Action TV Series Episodes

Details about the new live-action Star Wars TV series are being kept closely under wraps, though a new report claims that Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni might be directing episodes of the series.

According to MakingStarWars, “Since September I have heard that Dave Filoni is directing two episodes of the first season of the live action Star Wars television series written and produced by Jon Favreau. Some sources believe Filoni is directing the first episode of the show (and a Marvel Cinematic Universe alum is said to be involved too). I’ve been told there’s five directors in total for season one and three are directing two episodes.”

Filoni’s work in the galaxy far, far away has resulted in some of the most beloved stories the Star Wars saga has seen.

With Star Wars: The Clone Wars, on which Filoni served as a director, writer, and producer, the storyteller used the familiar faces of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to explore the conflicts that fans have wondered about for years, while introducing new and compelling characters to expand the world. When the series was canceled, Filoni then developed Star Wars Rebels, which focused on all-new characters while more recognizable characters made scattered appearances.

Given all of his accomplishments with animated stories, fans have been clamoring to see what he could do in a different medium, yet Filoni’s primary focus is a compelling story as opposed to the medium.

“George always treated the animation we did as part of his story, and he was just telling it with this different paintbrush now,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think the fans have really latched on to that, but I think it’s something that we’ve done, and we’ve tried to challenge ourselves to be great and push ourselves to try to meet that high level of the Star Wars films, dating all the way back to the originals. And when I see Dennis Muren in the hallway walking by, or Bill George, or any of the team that’s worked on the originals, or John Knoll, who’s worked on the prequels, I feel the responsibility to all of them. You know, Lynne Hale. Howard Roffman, when he was here. The legacy employees. That we continue to tell great stories, and make them high quality in Star Wars because that’s what we’ve always tried to do as a company.”

Few details about the new series are confirmed, though we do know it is slated to land on Disney’s new streaming service next year and that it takes place a few years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the live-action Star Wars series.

