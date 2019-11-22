Star Wars: Details of The Mandalorian’s End-Credits Concept Art Revealed

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the first big hit of the new streaming service, Disney+, and the show's "Baby Yoda" character has already won over the hearts of the Internet. Earlier this week, showrunner Jon Favreau shared some adorable concept art of the already-beloved creature, but that's not the only concept art from the show floating around. In case you missed it, the end of each episode features some of the art during the credits. The official Twitter account for Star Wars has been sharing some of these images with credit to the amazing artists. Here are the ones from episode two, "The Child:"

As you can see, there are nine images in total and the credited artists include Christian Alzmann, Nick Gindraux, Doug Chiang, Ryan Church, John Park, and Jama Jurabaev.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about "Baby Yoda." While there's no telling how the character will factor into the remainder of the first season - especially after using its force powers to save The Mandalorian in the second episode - it sounds like there are still some surprises in store.

"He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute," Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, recently shared. "I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy... You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda."

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.