Star Wars: Emilia Clarke Has Hilarious Reaction to Being Asked About a Qi'ra Return

Virtually ever since audiences met Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, we've hoped to see the actor return to the role, and while there's no updates on such a possibility, Clarke will still be asked the question for years to come. In a new interview for IMDB, Clarke was asked about such a return, which first saw fellow Star Wars alum Ben Mendelsohn step in to ask the question after Clarke was noticeably flustered, before she joked that she couldn't do Star Wars because she's now a part of Marvel. Clarke is currently appearing in Secret Invasion on Disney+.

After Mendelsohn asks if Clarke would want to reprise Qi'ra, Clarke responded, "Well ... you know what? Um..." before Mendelsohn jumped in to offer to take the question. After they both laugh, Clarke jokes, "I'm in Marvel now, I'm not allowed."

the look on that woman’s face and the panic in her voice THAT WOMAN KNOWS SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/ZUtwUsSRDG — hayden🫀 (@mcuwaititi) June 29, 2023

While her initial reaction is sure to result in all sorts of translations, it would seem as though the actor was tasked with offering either an honest reaction or offering a diplomatic response, which could have either ignited or killed hope about such a return. It's unclear whether any of these reactions would have leaned closer toward the likelihood of a return, though only time will tell whether we could ever get more of Qi'ra.

In Solo, audiences learned that Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) had a relationship with Qi'ra earlier in his life, with the two becoming separated and Qi'ra being sucked into the criminal underworld. The film's ending showed that Qi'ra opted to further immerse herself into the Crimson Dawn, even if it meant allying herself with Maul (Ray Park).

Qi'ra would ultimately return in various comic book events which took place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Qi'ra's grand plan was to activate her Crimson Dawn followers throughout the galaxy in hopes of taking out Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. When her efforts failed, she abandoned her work with Crimson Dawn and all the benefits that came with it, opting for a life of isolation and solitude. When last we saw Qi'ra, she had survived the events of Return of the Jedi to at least see that Vader and Palpatine had been defeated, even if she had no part in it.

Stay tuned for details on a possible future for Clarke in Star Wars.

Would you like to see Qi'ra return to Star Wars?