Star Wars: Solo Writer Explains Why He Wants To Bring Back Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2018 and was written by Return of the Jedi scribe Lawrence Kasdan along with his son, Jonathan Kasdan. Currently, the younger Kasdan is promoting his new Disney+ series, Willow, which is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan was asked about Solo and he talked about Qi'ra, the role played by Emilia Clarke. He shared that he would like to see Lucasfilm take the same "Special Presentation" approach as Marvel and revealed why Qi'ra is a character he wants to bring back.

"Before I got involved and before anyone was involved, my dad was really passionate about creating a different kind of femme fatale in the Star Wars universe, someone who was sincerely morally ambiguous. Qi'ra had grown up very hard, she'd had a life that forced her to become a survivor, and she was going to have to make tough choices that Han [Alden Ehrenreich] couldn't quite make. Even in the final moments of his life, Han was always going to be undone by his humanism and his heart, but Qi'ra was on the other side of the line," Kasdan explained.

He continued, "So what I thought Emilia brought to it wonderfully is that she's not evil or duplicitous. She's a survivor and she's maneuvering through all these different powerful entities to get to the end of the game. As the years have gone by and there has been more Star Wars, my enthusiasm for doing more Solo has waned only because there's so much great Star Wars out there right now. But the thing that I would love to revisit is the relationship between the two of them, because there's so much fun and complexity to be found in the relationship between Han and Qi'ra."

Will Lucasfilm Film Make Solo 2 Happen?

When Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters, it ended up being a flop by Star Wars standards. The movie made $392,924,807 worldwide, which is the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The film also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite the mixed reactions, there are plenty of people out there who want to see a sequel. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Solo writer Lawrence Kasdan and producer Rob Bredow at the Willow premiere and asked about the possibility of a sequel.

"I love it. Bring it. That's what we want to hear. I had so much fun on Solo. And well, we have a number of people who worked on that show here today." Bredow said. "Jon Kasdan, Ron Howard. All of us love that world, love that team. I think it's happened before, right? The fans have brought things back, so I think it really is up to the fans what we do next."

"It's possible. Who knows. You can't predict." Kasdan added.

The first two episodes of Willow and Solo: A Star Wars Story are streaming on Disney+.