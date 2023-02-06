Solo: A Star Wars Story's Qi'ra Gets Her Own Star Wars Novel

One of Solo: A Star Wars Story's most beloved characters is spinning off into her own novel. On Monday, author E.K. Johnston took to Twitter to announce Star Wars: Crimson Climb, a new novel that will star Solo's Qi'ra, portrayed by Emilia Clarke in the 2018 movie. While exact details surrounding Crimson Climb are currently unknown, including a release date and any plot information, Johnston did reveal the first look at the cover, which you can check out below.

Johnston has already become a staple of the realm of Star Wars novels in recent years, penning the novel Star Wars: Ahsoka, as well as a trilogy of novels following Padme Amidala, Star Wars: Queen's Shadow, Star Wars: Queen's Peril, and Star Wars: Queen's Hope.

Star Wars: Crimson Climb, more details to come. pic.twitter.com/SHZjJ0dEQ0 — EK Johnston (@ek_johnston) February 6, 2023

Will Emilia Clarke return as Qi'ra?

While Clarke has yet to reprise her role in live-action, Qi'ra did make a surprise appearance in the War of the Bounty Hunters comic crossover event in 2021, and later the Hidden Empire event. As Clarke told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at the time, seeing the character appear in another context is profound.

"It means so much," Clarke revealed at the time. "It means the absolute world. I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn't get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it — bringing it on home to the family in that way — cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that."

In War of the Bounty Hunters #1, it was revealed that Qi'ra is still directly tied to the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn, which she developed an alliance with across the events of Solo. More than a decade after the events of the film, it's clear that she's still a pivotal player in the organization — and also that she still had a connection to Han Solo, who she grew up alongside on the streets of Corellia.

What do you think of Qi'ra getting her own Star Wars novel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: Crimson Climb does not currently have a release date.