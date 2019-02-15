‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: J.J. Abrams Announces Filming Has Wrapped

Star Wars fans can now start to officially get excited about learning something, anything, about Star Wars: Episode IX, as director J.J. Abrams has taken to Twitter to announce that filming has officially wrapped:

“It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Abrams made the announcement via Twitter, and included a brand new photo of the Sequel Trilogies principal trio (Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac) in a poignant embrace. Since this is the first real look at Episode IX‘s lead characters (Rey, Finn, Poe), fans well no doubt be combing over every detail of the setting and costumes, looking for clues. Still, the biggest clue of all will now (hopefully) be coming soon: the official title of Episode IX! A recent rumor also pointed to Episode IX footage already being shipped to theaters. That rumor suddenly seems much more credible, now…

Here’s the full cast list for Star Wars: Episode IX, which Lucasfilm previously released:

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

The role of Leia Organa will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” says Abrams. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Composer John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return to a galaxy far, far away with Episode IX.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan, and executive produced by Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!