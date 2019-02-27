‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Leaked LEGO Set Might Confirm a Return to Jakku

Fans have yet to get our first look at Star Wars: Episode IX in any official capacity, leaving us to scour the internet for any clues we can find about the sequel. A possible leak regarding LEGO sets that will be released in the near future could confirm that the new film will see our heroes return to Jakku, the planet where we first met Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The relatively reliable source for LEGO releases, Instagram account savcreationsog, claims that a set called “Assault on Jakku” will sell for $49.99 and contain 399 pieces. While the source doesn’t provide images of these sets and admits that this information could prove false, it would seem unlikely that Lucasfilm would be releasing consumer products related to The Force Awakens, especially given that so little of the film took place there, not to mention that those events wouldn’t classify as an “assault.”

Episode IX recently wrapped principal photography, which included lengthy stints in Jordan. The desert environment is also where Jakku scenes were filmed for The Force Awakens, as well as Jordan serving as the environment of Jedha for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Details about the upcoming sequel are still unknown, though if this LEGO set proves true, we can likely expect a major conflict on Jakku, despite not knowing what leads our heroes to the wasteland. It’s possible that Rey, having learned in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that her parents were buried on Jakku, could return to the planet to visit the possible grave. While there, the First Order could ambush her, resulting in the assault.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX, which lands in theaters on December 20th.

