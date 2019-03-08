‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Oscar Isaac Says People Will Be “Blown Away”

Expectations for Star Wars: Episode IX are high, given that it is set to be the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, which kicked off in 1977 with the original Star Wars. According to star Oscar Isaac, fans have a lot to look forward to, with his excitement about the project seemingly confirming how excited fans should be.

“It was the most fun it’s been. There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production,” Isaac shared with the Associated Press. “And knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga, it’s incredible. And I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

While Isaac’s comments are promising, they shed little insight into what we can expect from the film. The actor isn’t the only one keeping a tight lid on what to expect from the film, as director JJ Abrams similarly offered a vague response when asked about the upcoming film.

“It was a pretty emotional thing, but the cast and crew did an unbelievable job. I cannot wait for you to see what we got going for you,” Abrams shared with Entertainment Tonight. When asked what fans could expect from the film, Abrams teased, “You’ll have to determine that yourself, but I really can’t wait for you to see it. There are a lot of words that we all hope that you’ll feel and, obviously, the biggest, most important one, I think, is satisfied.”

One things fans shouldn’t expect, however, is for Episode IX to “correct” the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, despite a vocal minority of fans having spent the past 15 months complaining about the events of that film on the internet.

“No, I think that every movie is its own movie and, obviously, this is a trilogy,” Abrams admitted in response to his film addressing issues fans had with the previous film. “We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work that we would have no matter what. I think the story speaks for itself.”

Fans will get to experience the film for themselves when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

