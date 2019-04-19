‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to Reportedly Feature New Force Fight Showdown

The concept of the Force has been a staple of the Star Wars saga since Star Wars: A New Hope landed in theaters in 1977, with those attuned to it being able to conjure all manner of mystical abilities. In the first film, we saw it could allow a Jedi Master to control another’s mind or choke someone from across the room, in addition to someone communicating messages from beyond the grave. Over the course of sequels and prequels, audiences witnessed Force lightning, heightened physical abilities, and communication between Force users across the galaxy. According to Making Star Wars, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will demonstrate a new ability, which they refer to as “Force Flash Fighting.”

The outlet’s description of these abilities emphasized the visual nature of the sequences between Rey and Kylo Ren, making it difficult to put into words. The site noted that the two characters would have a Wild West-inspired showdown in the desert, leading to this Force Flash Fighting. The actual duel sounds as though it plays out traditionally as far as the physical combat is concerned, yet the backgrounds and locations in which they clash will span locations throughout the history of the saga. For example, while the duel might physically start in a desert terrain, the two will transport through space and time to any other location we’ve already witnessed throughout all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga.

It’s possible that these new abilities could be the new Force powers that were hinted at during the Star Wars Celebration panel that saw the debut of the Rise of Skywalker teaser.

When panel host Stephen Colbert asked Daisy Ridley if we would see new Force abilities, the actress then deflected the answer to director J.J. Abrams, causing him to joke, “I used to love Daisy. I thought she was awesome.”

Abrams continued, “I’ll say this, there are some extraordinary things that the character, and Daisy did, but I will say some of the stuff that was possible was [thanks to] the stunt coordinator…who was just amazing.”

After deflecting any actual information about the film, Abrams then noted, “Anyways, yes, there are some other things, and you’ll see them soon.”

Fans will find out all of the film’s secrets when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

