Billy Dee Williams Convention Appearance Cancellation Offers More ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Clues

Now that Luke Skywalker and Han Solo have died in the Star Wars saga and with Carrie Fisher having passed away, many fans are wondering if this could result in Billy Dee Williams returning to the series in Episode IX to reprise his role of Lando Calrissian. The actor recently had to cancel a convention appearance that was planned for this coming September, which could potentially confirm he would be busy shooting the film.

“We’ve got some sad news for you all today. Due to a film schedule conflict, Billy Dee Williams will not be able to appear at [the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo] this year,” the convention shared on Facebook. “He sends his regrets, and hopes to make it up to his Saskatchewan fans in 2019.”

They added, “We’re sorry you can’t make it Billy, but we understand that these things can happen. We hope to see you next year!”

Celebrity guests have been known to cancel convention appearances for a variety of reasons, though the specific reveal of a “film schedule conflict” at least confirms he is filming a new project. This isn’t the first time that a convention offered a hint about Williams’ return to the saga.

Earlier this year, MegaCon Orlando, where Williams was appearing as a guest, tweeted about the new health regimen that Williams had adopted. The message, in context with the timing of Episode IX filming, mirrored how Carrie Fisher began to focus on her physical health ahead of reprising her role as Leia Organa.

Filming for Episode IX is set to begin this month, which would line up with the message from MegaCon Orlando and possibly this September’s Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo.

Various clues led Fantha Tracks to inquire about Lando’s return, with the site’s source seemingly confirming Williams’ involvement.

“We were asked by our original source to verify this with another independent source before we ran with it,” the site reported. “We did that, confirming that this is indeed correct (and before anyone asks, we’re not going to name our sources because that’s not how this works). Filming on Episode IX starts next month, so expect to see official confirmation of this exciting casting very soon.”

With filming happening for the sequel imminently, we could expect an announcement about the role in the near future.

Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

