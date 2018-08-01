Cast, Crew, and Fans React to ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Beginning Production

Production on Star Wars: Episode IX has officially begun, with director JJ Abrams posting his first tweet to celebrate the occasion with a behind-the-scenes image and message about the experience.

The filmmaker posted, “Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for Rian Johnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part.”

The emotional message resonated not only with fans, but also with members of the cast and crew, who replied to Abrams or shared their own messages of excitement.

Scroll down see what the cast, crew, and fans are saying about Episode IX starting production!

