Star Wars: J.J. Abrams “Can’t Wait” to Share ‘Episode IX’ Details

Star Wars: Episode IX co-writer and director J.J. Abrams “can’t wait” for fans to see what he has in store for the finale of the Skywalker saga, he said in an interview with The Independent.

“Very much,” Abrams said when asked if he’s excited to return to the directors chair after helming 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m actually going to be leaving this room and going right there. I can’t wait for you to see what we’re doing.”

Abrams, a producer on the episodic saga since the 2015 revival, replaced ousted Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow in September.

The Jurassic World director had been difficult to work with, according to insiders, and a combination of Trevorrow’s attitude, script issues, and the critical and financial failure of Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry reportedly lead to his firing by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

The Disney-owned studio turned to Abrams, who had delivered them a massive blockbuster hit in The Force Awakens.

Abrams, speaking to The Independent about the recently-released The Cloverfield Paradox, was asked how much of Trevorrow’s vision has been retained after his removal from the film. “We should keep it on Cloverfield,” Abrams said.

Jack Thorne (‘The Cursed Child,’ Wonder) boarded IX as the project underwent re-writes in August.

In September, it was announced Abrams would co-write the film with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League screenwriter Chris Terrio. An official statement released via the official Star Wars website made no mention of Thorne.

Abrams most recently made his IX pitch to Disney in December.

Abrams originally had no intention to return to the franchise, he told Rolling Stone in 2017.

“But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story,” Abrams said, “it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in [Episode VII].”

The filmmaker said in December 2015 he was regretful he wasn’t able to return for Episode VIII, which was ultimately penned and directed by Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.