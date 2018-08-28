Keri Russell Speaks Out on Reuniting With J.J. Abrams for ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

With The Americans in the rearview mirror, Keri Russell is now looking ahead to her next project, a reunion with Felicity creator J.J. Abrams in the form of Star Wars: Episode IX.

With Abrams’ second turn as a Star Wars director, he has certainly made it a point to cast talent from his previous TV projects. Last week, former Lost star Dominic Monaghan joined Star Wars: Episode IX in an undisclosed role, much like Russell did earlier this summer.

It’s not unheard of for actors to work with the same creators on multiple occasions, especially when it’s someone they’ve enjoyed being around in the past. For Russell, this is the case with Abrams, whom she still considers a good friend to this day.

While speaking with Deadline ahead of this year’s Primetime Emmys, Russell was asked how it’s been to reunite with Abrams after more than a decade. (In addition to Felicity, Russell worked with Abrams on the 2006 blockbuster, Mission: Impossible III.)

“It is just so much more fun to work with someone that you like so much,” Russell said of the director. “I mean, we see each other and then we talk nonstop and fill in all the details of the past years, and you know, it’s just nice when you have that kind of fun and history with someone. It makes it all that much more enjoyable. When J.J. calls so unexpectedly, cool things happen.”

This will be the second time in the last few years that Russell has re-teamed with one of Felicity‘s prolific creators. Abrams brought the show to life alongside Matt Reeves, who directed Russell in 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Star Wars: Episode IX has started production, with a release scheduled for next Christmas. Details on Russell’s role however, have remained a secret.

Star Wars: Episode IX, the final film in the Skywalker Saga, is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2019.