‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Rumors Explain Rey’s ‘Force Awakens’ Look

The rumor mill is in full swing for Star Wars: Episode IX, as fans spend the wait for the first trailer speculating over what we can expect when the film hits theaters in December.

But director J.J. Abrams added more fodder yesterday when he announced filming wrapped, accompanied by an emotional photo of the film’s stars embracing, including Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega. What’s worth pointing out, however, is the fact that Ridley has a very familiar appearance in the new image.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

As you can see, Ridley has a very similar hairstyle and outfit compared to what she wears in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s also interesting since they’re located in a desert, leading some to speculate that they’re on Jakku once again.

The photo is not old, because both Boyega and Isaac have different appearances from their parts as Finn and Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens. And a rumor recently posted by Making Star Wars (which has a good track record for these kinds of things) might reveal a major reason for the change.

According to the site’s latest report, Ridley had to use this similar style because of unused footage she shot with Carrie Fisher from Episode VII. The next film in the Skywalker saga isn’t writing out Leia Organa after Fisher’s tragic passing in 2017, but will instead utilize unseen shots from both The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

So in order to make the inclusion of the shots seem seamless, Ridley adopted a similar appearance to how she looked in The Force Awakens, and we’ll hopefully get a lot more closure to Leia’s role in the ongoing Star Wars saga.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to premiere in theaters in December. Hopefully we get our first look with a trailer sometime soon.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!