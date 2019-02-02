Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Is “Really Happy” About the Recent Embrace of the Prequel Films

Star Wars fans who grew up with the original trilogy of films were left confused by the debut of the prequel films, as advances in technology led to the films embracing a different aesthetic that original fans had a difficult time connecting with. While these films might have been met with criticism when they first debuted, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor recently noted how glad he was that younger generations of Star Wars fans have embraced those films in an entirely different way.

“Episode III was all green screen: they had us on green disks on a green floor with a green background, and a guy on the floor rotating us like chickens, as we lunged at each other with lightsabers,” McGregor shared with Vanity Fair. “What keeps you emotionally grounded is the other actor. Episode II, I was on my own, speaking to thin air. But this scene was harrowing for Obi-Wan. I lose Anakin, and we see the danger of what it might lead to in Episodes IV, V, and VI. For all my moaning about green screen, I did enjoy playing Obi-Wan and this link to Alec Guinness.”

He added, “George Lucas wanted to do something very different with the prequels. That’s why people felt cheated. It was upsetting when people would laugh and joke about it. Now, many years later, the prequels meant a lot to the generation that were kids then. So from smirking, cynical opinions, now I’m getting feedback from the kids they were made for. I’m really happy about that.”

While there are many debates about the merits of the prequel trilogy, McGregor’s performance as Kenobi is one of the elements that most fans agree was a huge success. Given the acclaim the actor has received for the role, fans have been hoping to see the actor reprise his role in an Obi-Wan spinoff, though McGregor has previously confirmed he is unaware of any plans for such a movie.

“I would totally do it, of course,” the actor shared when asked if he would return to the Star Wars saga as a guest on The View. “There’s no plans as such to do it, as far as I know.”

The next film in the saga, Star Wars: Episode IX, will be landing in theaters this December.

