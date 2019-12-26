Star Wars Fan Art Unites Franchise’s Strongest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame Mashup

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally playing in theaters everywhere and serves as the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, which began back in 1977 with the original film. The movie features many beloved characters from the entire franchise and the combination of people, new and old, is making a lot of Star Wars fans extremely happy. The new movie has already inspired a lot of fan art, and one artist (@pabloruizzx) took to Instagram to mash-up the latest Star Wars with the epic battle scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

View this post on Instagram Jedis Assemble… Which is your favourite character?🤔 A post shared by Pablo (@pabloruizzx) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:01pm PST

“Jedis Assemble… Which is your favourite character?🤔,” they asked.

As you can see, the background features all of Doctor Strange’s portals but the characters assembling are most of the main people featured in the Star Wars sequels (and Yoda, for good measure). Look closely and you’ll catch some good easter eggs in the background, too.

You can check out more of Pablo’s art here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney+.