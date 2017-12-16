Star Wars: Fan Favorite Comics Artist Helped Design Iconic Leia Outfit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a group effort, one that included a fan favorite artist from the comics world getting to help create a beautiful costume for Princess Leia.

That would be the artist known as Jock, whose artwork has always made an impression on readers, especially his Batman-themed works. Jock also had the chance to work on The Last Jedi, and he shared some costume designs from the film, including his work on several Princess Leia designs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What can I say? I got to help design some of my childhood heroes a couple years ago… And saw them in the cinema this week.💥 #TheLastJedi.”

Those designs included several version of Princess Leia, which included her military garb (jacket, pants, and boots) with a few variations. It also featured a striking regal design that made quite the impression on fans, with Carrie Fisher even wearing it during the Vanity Fair photo shoot.

Other sketches revealed included Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Rey, and the original Rose Tico design. Jock also made sure to point out though that he didn’t work on this alone, acknowledging Chris Weston and Tonci Zonjic for their work as well.

You can view a few more pieces from his portfolio in the image above, and most of these are also available in The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is out now.

As for The Last Jedi, the film and Fisher’s performance is getting rave reviews from critics and currently sits at an 87.14 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings. If you feel so inclined, you can submit your vote here.

Fans can see Jock’s work on the big screen, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently in theaters.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi2017

ComicBook Composite

87.14

All-Time Comic Movies NA

Your rating

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

All-Time Rated NA

Average rating4.04/5 from 28 users