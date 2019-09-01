Star Wars Fan Finds Mindblowing Easter Egg That May Hint Towards Rey’s Future

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still mere months away, and fans are no closer to knowing the actual plot of the film than they were months ago. Eagle-eyed fans are even going back the Star Wars: The Last Jedi and looking for clues about where the series is headed. A Reddit post about Rey’s vision has piqued the interest of a lot of fans as they try to figure out what that entire sequence means for the forthcoming film.

The Last Jedi‘s extended vision sequence sees Rey in a sort of mirror illusion where she is faced with infinite versions of herself. Fans quickly noticed the hand movements he makes match up really closely with the images on Mortis in the Clone Wars series. All three of the hand symbols match up naturally, and this has caught some off-guard.

*Possible Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow*

Mortis is a realm the Force passes through, and many prominent Jedi have been there in the past. There is said to be a struggle between the Father, the Son, and the Daughter. The Daughter and the Son represent the two sides of the Force, and the Father mediates between them. That sounds a bit familiar. Rian Johnson may have been leaving a massive trail of breadcrumbs for fans, but time will tell if these theories are correct.

The latest trailer for the film also caused quite a stir as footage of Daisy Ridley‘s character dressed up in Sith looking robes and wielding a lightsaber reminiscent of a switchblade. Dark Rey was trending before long, and those whispers dominated the conversation around the film at D23 Expo. Yahoo actually asked Ridley if Dark Rey was a Red Herring but she was not about to take the bait.

“I mean, the evidence is on the screen. Take that evidence as you will,” Ridley explained. “But there’s no smoke without fire.”

“Just wait and see what J.J. and [co-writer Chris Terrio] did,” Ridley added. “It’s really impressive how they wrapped it up altogether and hopefully [with] a fitting ending.”

Ridley is right, usually, where there is smoke, there is fire and that should concern all Star Wars fans when it comes to that vision sequence. Could the resolution to this trilogy have been sitting under everyone’s noses this entire time? The fanbase will only know when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this winter.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.