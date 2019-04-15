Star Wars Fans React to New ‘The Clone Wars’ Footage

Star Wars fans jumped for joy on Twitter when Dave Filoni unveiled the first new footage from the new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The new season will be exclusively available on Disney+ and comes more than three years after the sixth season was released on Netflix.

The new footage was not released to the public, which angered hundreds of fans not at the convention. Filoni showed three clips, described here, as well as a trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series originally ran on Cartoon Network, but was cancelled in 2013 after Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Since the sixth season was already produced, it was released on Netflix a year later. While Disney and Lucasfilm turned unproduced scripts into novels and comics, those could not placate fans’ desire for more seasons and a more organic ending to the Clone Wars saga and a better transition to Revenge of the Sith.

“I can promise — obviously, Dave Filoni is a part of it and he’s done his best to bring back a lot of the key people that were a part of the show, pretty much all the cast members and then also some of the main crew members,” Ashley Eckstaein, who voices Ahsoka Tano, told CBR in November 2018. “The stories are incredible, the people are incredible and anything that Dave Filoni touches is going to be amazing.”

Daniel Logan, who voiced Boba Fett in the series, theorized the show was cancelled because it was getting “too graphic.”

“Disney, they cancelled it, I think it was getting a little too graphic — actually, it was getting really graphic,” Logan said at London Comic Con in November 2018. “Boba was doing some really, really cool stuff. He started actually becoming a bounty hunter.”

Scroll on to see how fans reacted to the exciting new footage shown at Star Wars Celebration.

So Happy

Oh my gosh. As if the trailer for Episode 9 wasn’t epic enough, and now we get a continuation to #CloneWars??? Omg so happy 😆😆😆 — Joanna Biddles (@BiedRose) April 14, 2019

Raised Hands

Can’t Wait for New Figures

#CloneWars trailer was brilliant. So many new designs to take in. Can’t wait for new figs. Bad batch in particular! #StarWarsCelebration — Ahilan (@runtoahils) April 14, 2019

Left Without A Date

So three clips, a trailer, and a bunch of info on Clone Wars, but no date. I’ll take that. I can wait for a date I guess #CloneWars — No Hoots Given (@unlikelynerd1) April 14, 2019

Visiting Kessel

Ahsoka goes to Kessel in #CloneWars Season 7! And the planet has nice side and a royal family…which it looks like we got a glimpse of in the trailer too! #ItsAllConnected @missingwords @HolocronKeeper @dave_filoni pic.twitter.com/TZs6QJ6mGR — LiamLikesSW (@LiamLikesSW) April 14, 2019

In Tears

Looked Amazing

New #CloneWars trailer at the panel! Looked amazing! I thought for sure @SamWitwer was going to give us a “roll it again” as The Emperor. Get us all back to try it again! — Bryan Labik (@JediBryGuy) April 14, 2019

Epic

Easter Egg Spotted

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!! #CloneWars Trailer!!!! Okay a lot in it, but one of the greatest tiny thing I spotted… Jesse is now an ARC!!!! Thank you @dave_filoni for giving this fine Trooper a well deserved promotion. pic.twitter.com/pSKvKGvXa5 — Jotham Jackson (@onandonly_jj) April 14, 2019

Can’t Wait for the Comeback