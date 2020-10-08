Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Reveals All 40 Story Blurbs

By Patrick Cavanaugh

One of the more exciting additions into the lore of Star Wars in recent years was the anthology book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, which collected 40 short stories focusing on untold chapters in characters' lives, whether they be well-known figures or obscure individuals. While some of these adventures were lighthearted and entertaining, others included explorations of pivotal moments that audiences have always wondered about but never actually witnessed. The concept is coming back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, thanks to the new book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, which hits shelves on November 10th.

In the new book, "From a Certain Point of View strikes back! Celebrate the legacy of the groundbreaking Star Wars sequel with this exciting reimagining of the timeless film. On May 21, 1980, Star Wars became a true saga with the release of The Empire Strikes Back. In honor of the fortieth anniversary, forty storytellers recreate an iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back through the eyes of a supporting character, from heroes and villains to droids and creatures. From a Certain Point of View features contributions by bestselling authors and trendsetting artists."

To prepare for the book's release, Del Rey Publishing took to Twitter to share blurbs of what stories audiences can expect in the new book.

Kiersten White, Mark Oshiro, and Emily Skrutskie

C.B. Lee, Delilah S. Dawson, and Amy Ratcliffe

Gary Whitta, Charles Yu, and R.F. Kuang

Michael Moreci, Christie Golden, and Hank Green

Katie Cook, Beth Revis, and Jason Fry

Seth Dickinson, Django Wexler, and Jim Zub

Mike Chen, Catherynne M. Valente, and John Jackson Miller

Tracy Deonn, Michael Kogge, and Daniel Joe Older

Zoraida Cordova, Sarwat Chadda, and Mackenzi Lee

Cavan Scott, S.A. Chakraborty, and Lilliam Rivera

Austin Walker, Martha Wells, and Brittany N. Williams

Rob Hart, Karen Strong, and Adam Christopher

Alexander Freed, Anne Toole, Lydia Kang, and Tom Angelberger

