Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Reveals All 40 Story Blurbs
One of the more exciting additions into the lore of Star Wars in recent years was the anthology book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, which collected 40 short stories focusing on untold chapters in characters' lives, whether they be well-known figures or obscure individuals. While some of these adventures were lighthearted and entertaining, others included explorations of pivotal moments that audiences have always wondered about but never actually witnessed. The concept is coming back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, thanks to the new book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, which hits shelves on November 10th.
In the new book, "From a Certain Point of View strikes back! Celebrate the legacy of the groundbreaking Star Wars sequel with this exciting reimagining of the timeless film. On May 21, 1980, Star Wars became a true saga with the release of The Empire Strikes Back. In honor of the fortieth anniversary, forty storytellers recreate an iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back through the eyes of a supporting character, from heroes and villains to droids and creatures. From a Certain Point of View features contributions by bestselling authors and trendsetting artists."
To prepare for the book's release, Del Rey Publishing took to Twitter to share blurbs of what stories audiences can expect in the new book.
Kiersten White, Mark Oshiro, and Emily Skrutskie
1 - Imperial probe droids scour the galaxy, searching for the hidden rebel base. Who exactly is watching? And what else might they discover in service of the Empire? @kierstenwhite #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/OqnHEwQsSI— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
2- Did you ever hear the tragedy of the wampa on Hoth? @MarkDoesStuff #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/OK7mWcbM2e— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
3 - Toryn Farr takes center stage, finally. @skrutskie #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/ThlkeFiE5a— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
C.B. Lee, Delilah S. Dawson, and Amy Ratcliffe
Some people on Hoth aren't heroes.
Some people on Hoth don't get to stand around flirting with their crush.
Some people on Hoth have an actual job to do.@cblee_cblee #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/xju7HbAqca— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
5 - We're not crying over tauntauns. You're crying over tauntauns!
Oh you aren't? Well, you will be. You will be. @DelilahSDawson #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/rtU4l96wOC— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
6 - Corwi Selgrothe thought going to Hoth to interview the “Heroes of the Rebellion” would be a fun adventure. She thought wrong. @amy_geek #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/ZBL7mjCiKh— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Gary Whitta, Charles Yu, and R.F. Kuang
7 - When Luke Skywalker goes missing amidst the snow of Hoth, there’s only one thing left for Rogue Squadron to do.
Bet on who finds the commander first. @garywhitta #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/pD39wCuTTd— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
8 - Admiral Ozzel was as clumsy as he was foolish…to the last. @charles_yu #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/KVSGpk1M9H— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
9 - Dak Ralter is ready to take on the whole Empire by himself.
He always has been. @kuangrf #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/SeLfiBUPbg— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Michael Moreci, Christie Golden, and Hank Green
10 - How do you win a war? By finding reasons to fight, even when all hope seems lost. @MichaelMoreci #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/v86nubhf7u— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
11 - And now your watch has ended. General Veers has arrived. @ChristieGolden #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/H7GRNXs3MU— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
12 - Hoth may appear to be a desolate, terrible and worthless place. Unless you take a closer look at the beauty underneath. @hankgreen #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/NdwmdeX6Fd— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Katie Cook, Beth Revis, and Jason Fry
13 - Everyone wants to be friends with R2-D2 @katiecandraw #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/knADOzBrDv— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
14 - Piett might not have come into the role of Admiral by traditional means. But he’s determined to hold onto that power, no matter what. @bethrevis #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/xMqHyw8suS— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
15 - The rebels escaped Hoth. Leia and Luke are missing. Who will step up to lead them? @jasoncfry #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/XgslMfFskw— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Seth Dickinson, Django Wexler, and Jim Zub
They're just asteroids. What possible threat could they pose to a Star Destroyer and its captain? #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/GsrJBvmA1r— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
TIE pilots don’t usually have long careers. But follow Amara Kel’s rules and you'll survive (Probably). @DjangoWexler #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/o4N0LwGThj— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
18 - The first meeting between a Jedi master and a would-be student is critical. Especially when that would-be Jedi has the last name Skywalker. @JimZub #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/55BIZVlawQ— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Mike Chen, Catherynne M. Valente, and John Jackson Miller
19 - "There has been a great disturbance in the Force. We have a new enemy..."
Spooky Force vision? Dark side machinations!?
YOU. ARE. NOT. READY.@mikechenwriter #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/wX8FYu4irC— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
20 - A mind-bending, beautiful weird tale across the vast expanse of time and space, along the Road of All Moons.
This is the space slug. The exogorth.@catvalente #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/fCzg2A4jCI— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
RAE SLOANE returns. @jjmfaraway #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/7eIXwbbPDL— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Tracy Deonn, Michael Kogge, and Daniel Joe Older
22 - "What's in there?"
"Only what you take with you."
You are not prepared. @tracydeonn #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/LiqhPbAovg— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
The plan is made. The trap is set. And Bossk has fallen right into it! He just doesn't know it yet. @michaelkogge #StarWars#FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/nNqoKCYPPi— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
Parazeen has landed the magazine profile of a lifetime: Fabled bounty hunting duo 4-LOM and Zuckuss. But their editor has a few notes about the story.
@djolder #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/p2IfM2kxaj— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Zoraida Cordova, Sarwat Chadda, and Mackenzi Lee
You can’t have a bounty hunter party without Boba Fett. @zlikeinzorro #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/yuA7nCVk9q— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
One man's trash is another bounty hunter's treasure, that you really, really, shouldn't touch. @sarwatchadda #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/2K3eb3HaJU— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
The problem with Skywalkers is that they care too much. Obi-Wan knows. He’s always known. #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/4PFHLY1esH— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Cavan Scott, S.A. Chakraborty, and Lilliam Rivera
Jaxxon just wants to visit his friend Lando Calrissian. He couldn’t possibly have worse timing. @cavanscott #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/pyOhm51xM2— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Guess who’s coming to dinner? @SAChakrabooks #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/CE78yjp0Lr— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
A wannabe bounty hunter, marooned on a city in the clouds, faces a choice. Follow the love of her life, or meet her hero that could make all her dreams come true.
Never meet your heroes. @lilliamr #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/mTwFlIRQcN— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Austin Walker, Martha Wells, and Brittany N. Williams
Dengar and IG-88. The oddest of odd couples, on the hunt for Han Solo.
They just might catch him, if they don’t kill each other first.@austin_walker #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/k4zcRXnYRB— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Discover what goes on beneath the gleaming corridors of Cloud City. @marthawells1 #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/wwE6wmgfBz— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
“Sir, I don't know where your ship learned to communicate, but it has the most peculiar dialect.”
L3 returns. Truth is, she was never really gone. @BrittanyActs #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/VcZudcO6aE— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Rob Hart, Karen Strong, and Adam Christopher
You can’t spell #StarWars without Willrow Hood.
Now, what’s in the camtono? @robwhart #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/3DfYAzXGDQ— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
A side should always be taken.
Especially if it’s the side that doesn’t capture princesses. @KarenMusings #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/4593WbEFR4— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prevnext
A stormtrooper stumbles upon the most awkward family reunion ever, and tries to live to tell the tale. @ghostfinder #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/s5JPzq6tpl— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Alexander Freed, Anne Toole, Lydia Kang, and Tom Angelberger
Have you ever heard the tragedy of the King of Cloud City? I thought not. It's not a story Lando Calrissian would tell you. @AlexanderMFreed #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/mZDCdGiIsE— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
The heroes may have escaped, but for the people of Bespin, the battle’s just begun. @amely #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/b8fA2eHMc3— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
Always listen to the advice of your physician. Droid or otherwise. @LydiaYKang #StarWars #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/Lya6J0MRlr— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020
prev
The problem with chronicling the story of #StarWars is deciding where to begin…or rather, continue.
Everyone’s got an opinion. #FromaCertainPOVStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/jfJ7J8gS3F— Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) October 6, 2020