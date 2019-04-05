Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Concept Art Reveals First Order and Resistance-Themed Shops

Newly arrived Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge concept art reveals First Order Cargo and Resistance Supply, two of the appropriately themed stores coming to the soon-to-open Star Wars-inspired expansions at California’s Disneyland Resort and Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort.

Per official descriptions previously released by Disney Parks:

First Order Cargo – A spaceport hangar bay serves as the temporary base and landing spot for the First Order. First Order officers have brought in crates of gear, uniforms and other supplies to win the hearts and minds of locals and visitors to Black Spire Outpost. Resistance Supply – Resistance members and local sympathizers oversee a makeshift stall that supplies Resistance uniforms, pins, badges, hats, helmets, jackets, maps, tools, training supplies, food rations and other items.

Set on the out-of-the-way planet of Batuu, home to the seedy Black Spire Outpost and its collection of colorful characters, Galaxy’s Edge intertwines story with its many merchandising opportunities: guests hoping to uncover ancient secrets of Jedi lore and the Force can visit Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, where guests will encounter the Gatherers, a secretive group of beings whose lives are dedicated to restoring balance in the galaxy by sharing their know-all of the mostly-extinct blade-wielding space knights. Guests are able to customize and build their own unique lightsabers before learning the ways of the Force through an instructor.

At Droid Depot, Batuu visitors welcomed to Mubo’s workshop are able to select parts and construct their own individual astromech droids every bit as loyal as Artoo and Threepio: your keepable creation accompanies you on your journey through the land, also home to various market stalls, including the Toydarian Toymaker toy shop, the critter-filled Creature Stall, clothing shop Black Spire Outfitters, uniquely-valued items store Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, and accessories and trinkets shop The Jewels of Bith.

Another tie to Disney’s ongoing Star Wars saga exists in Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, as “Tuggs’ Grub” traveling diner restauranteur Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs — once the longtime chef of Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong’o) castle on Takodana — now serves exotic flavors and unusual dishes, many of which can be followed by a glass of farm-fresh blue or green milk found at the Milk Stand.

Other food offerings include Ronto Roasters, where former smelter droid 8D-J8 cooks up exotic meats through the use of a recycled podracing engine, and Kat Saka’s Kettle, a grain vendor specializing in the galaxy-famous Outpost Mix, described as a sweet and salty popcorn snack with a hint of spice.

The land, set to boast a wholly interactive experience bolstered by the Play Disney Parks app that offers an extra, deeper level of immersion, will be anchored by two major attractions in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, where guests are caught in a showdown between the galaxy’s two major warring factions, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which sees Batuu travelers take command of Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) trusty ship on a special high-speed mission.

Guests hoping to better familiarize themselves with the expansive land before opening can turn to the five-issue Marvel comic book series. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

