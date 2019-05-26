Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Praises the Green Milk at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

Early previews are beginning to kick off for Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and it looks like someone familiar with a certain galaxy far, far away was left very impressed. Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is currently working on his own trilogy in the franchise, recently took to Twitter to share a photo of his Galaxy’s Edge wristband, along with a message about how “unbelievable” the park is. In the process, Johnson confirmed that he got to try the “green milk” offered in the park, and that he found it delicious.

I think this is the only pic I’m allowed to post but oh my god. Congrats to all the imagineers and artists who made this real, it’s freakin unbelievable. (And yup there is green milk and yup it is delicious) #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/jSWcUHCGxU — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 26, 2019

As fans will remember, green milk played a meme-worthy role in The Last Jedi, as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) drank milk from a Thala-siren right on the spot. Since then, fans have been eager to find out what that and the franchise’s iconic “blue milk” actually taste like, and it sounds like the answer is surprising.

“I will tell you it’s not actually milk,” Scott Trowbridge, the Imagineering creative executive in charge of Galaxy’s Edge, previously revealed. “If you’re walking around Florida in the middle of August, the last thing you want is, uh, a huge glass of milk.”

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the attraction’s milk will be much tastier, describing, “The blue milk is actually plant-based dairy — essentially rice milk — which makes it easier for everyone to enjoy, even the lactose intolerant. And it’s soft-frozen, like a milkshake.”

While fans will get a chance to sample the galaxy’s best milk at Galaxy’s Edge, it sounds like the original substance was nowhere near as tasty.

“Well, the original blue milk was what they call ‘long life milk,’ which you get at camping stores because you don’t have to refrigerate it. And we were in North Africa,” Hamill previously shared with Radio Times. “So it has additives – they put blue food coloring in it – and it was really ghastly. Oily and sweet and euch! Triggered your gag reflex. But I said, ‘Look – if they gave me blue milk, you bet I’m going to drink it on camera, because what other chance am I going to get?’ So there’s an indication that I’m an underrated actor – I gulped it and acted like I liked it without vomiting.”

