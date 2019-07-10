Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Reportedly Getting Sit Down Restaurant

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is becoming a hit with fans for its dedication to recreating a galaxy far, far away — and it sounds like that might expand to new dining options. Fantha Tracks is reporting on a recent post in a Facebook group about the park, which claims that a sit-down restaurant of some sort is being developed for Galaxy’s Edge’s Disneyland location. The post says that the restaurant is being “fast-tracked”, and that it could theoretically be situated behind Oga’s Cantina.

While this isn’t necessarily official confirmation that the restaurant is on the way, that sort of expansion does make sense for the ever-growing new park. The aforementioned Cantina has reportedly been one of the biggest attractions in the park in terms of foot traffic (and in terms of stolen merchandise). It certainly stands to reason that Disney would attempt to create another new kind of unique dining experience.

This potential sit-down restaurant is just the latest example of Galaxy’s Edge’s attention to detail, as it aims to create a truly-immersive take on the Star Wars universe.

“We were in a cutout cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with the stagehands rocking it and so forth,” franchise star Mark Hamill revealed during an appearance on The Late Late Show earlier this year. “When you get on [Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run], you experience it in a way that you never did making the movie. We were just pretending. Here, they do everything for you.”

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Do you want to see a sit-down restaurant come to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open now at Disneyland. It will open at Walt Disney World on August 29th.