Disney Shares First Look at New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Guidemaps

After years of construction, Star Wars fans will finally get the opportunity to visit the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away. Disney has offered fans a number of teases about what to expect from the attraction, with the coming weeks and months finally allowing guests to experience the new expansion for themselves. Ahead of Disneyland opening the doors to the attraction on May 31st, the official Disney Parks Blog has shared images of new guidemaps that will help guests navigate the expansive area.

The above map helps guests identify the various attractions and merchants found within the 14-acre attraction, though it notes that one of the signature rides, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, won’t be opening until later this year. The attraction is meant to replicate the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, with various events unfolding for guests that will put you into a narrative in addition to being able to witness iconic characters and experiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Details were shared over on D23 earlier this year which clarified what guests could expect during “Phase One” of the park’s opening with “Phase Two” likely opening late summer and late fall.

The site described, “When you first arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on opening day for phase one, you’ll have the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds, and experiences of Batuu—from the local watering hole, Oga’s Cantina, to the thrilling new attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which places you in control of the most famous ship in the galaxy as you live out your very own Star Wars story.”

It added, “Later this year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open for phase two—and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance as you experience the most ambitious, immersive, and advanced attraction ever. The land is opening in phases so that guests can sooner enjoy the unique, out-of-this-world experiences that will only be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Are you looking forward to checking out the park? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!