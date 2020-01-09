Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Adds Free Roaming R2-D2

One of the most beloved droids in the history of Star Wars is now making the rounds throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. If you went to Disneyland and visited Batuu at any point since it opened earlier this year, you probably saw the incredibly authentic R2-D2 unit hanging out on display in the Droid Depot. Well as of this week, R2 is no longer confined to one place, as he has started roaming the streets of Batuu each and every day.

Like other characters from the Star Wars universe that have been seen walking around and interacting with guests in Galaxy’s Edge, R2-D2 will now roll around the streets of the park on his own. The lovable droid will weave in and out of the crowds while making his way through Batuu, stopping for pictures with guests on occasion. According to The Orange County Register, R2 has mostly been seen near the Millennium Falcon at the entrance to Smuggler’s Run and along the pathway leading to the new attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The new ride opens in Disneyland on January 17th, about a month after its debut in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios Orlando, Florida.

All of the reports of free-roaming R2 so far have come from the Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. While he could already be free in the Disney World Galaxy’s Edge as well, that has yet to be confirmed.

At this point, R2 doesn’t have any set meet-and-greet time or location in Galaxy’s Edge. There’s no telling where the mischievous little droid is going to show up on any given day. So if you want a photo with R2 while you’re visiting Batuu, you’ll need to pay close attention to your surroundings the entire time you’re in the park.

The offer to purchase your own R2-D2 while in Galaxy’s Edge still stands, but it costs quite a bit of money to do so. The full-size, remote-controlled replica of R2-D2 costs $25,000.