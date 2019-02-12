Star Wars: ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Creators Reportedly Offered Three Movies

The next film in the Star Wars saga that will be landing in theaters is Star Wars: Episode IX, with the rest of the franchise’s feature film future in a state of uncertainty, with no other films earning release dates. Lucasfilm has previously confirmed that Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would be developing a series of films, with HBO boss Casey Bloys revealing that the duo was offered to create an entire trilogy of films.

When discussing Benioff and Weiss’ Confederate series being pushed back indefinitely with TVLine, Bloys admitted, “The delay has to do with [the fact] that they were offered three movies.”

Lucasfilm initially only claimed the duo would be working on a “series” of films, leading many to believe this new string of films could continue in perpetuity, though it sounds like the project will be more similar to Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson’s planned trilogy of films. Each trilogy will be disconnected from the Skywalker Saga and will seemingly be self-contained films.

With the final season of Game of Thrones concluding this year, previous reports have claimed the pair would begin working on their Star Wars films when production on the HBO season officially concluded.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, shared in a statement when the project was announced. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

The announcement was revealed in February of last year as the studio was still celebrating the successes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The financial disappointment of Solo: A Star Wars Story seemingly halted a number of spinoff projects that were rumored to be in development, leading audiences to wonder the status of previously announced projects. Were the duo to finish writing the script by the end of the year, production would likely take place next year and see a 2021 release.

