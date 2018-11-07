Star Wars: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Begin Working on New Films Once ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends

Lucasfilm is focusing most of its attention on Star Wars: Episode IX, leaving Star Wars fans to speculate when its many other announced projects will come together. Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss shared that they aim to begin working on their series of films once they finish work on their final season of the hit HBO series.

Entertainment Weekly recently wrote a profile about the producers and their accomplishments with the fantasy series, with the editorial noting that, once the series wraps, they’ll begin writing their Star Wars films.

With both Star Wars and Game of Thrones being two of the biggest brands in pop culture, fans clamor to get any details they can about what the future holds for both franchises. Luckily, the producers got some advice from Lucasfilm on how to keep things secret.

“They’ve given us a lot of hints about how to lock things down, things we never would have thought of or didn’t know were possible,” Weiss shared. However, with the final season debuting next year, it would seem as though these tips won’t be applicable for much longer.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio confirmed that it would be developing not only sequels to the Skywalker Saga, but also develop standalone films in the galaxy far, far away. Ahead of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story last May, it seemed as though there were a limitless number of productions being planned.

Prior to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson was announced to be developing a trilogy of films unrelated to the Skywalker Saga, based on the positive and creative relationship he had with Lucasfilm. This announcement was followed by the confirmation that Benioff and Weiss were developing a series of films, which was then followed by news that Jon Favreau was developing the first live-action Star Wars series.

Days before the release of Solo, reports emerged that Logan director James Mangold was developing a Boba Fett film, but the franchise’s future looked a lot different after the release of the most recent Star Wars film.

Solo went on to earn nearly $400 million worldwide, an accomplishment for many movies, but a big disappointment for the franchise. A number of factors led to the lackluster response, with the biggest stumbling block seemingly being that fans just weren’t that interested in the film. Despite Han Solo being a beloved character and the impressive talent attached, it was hard to drum up excitement for a film no one was asking for, especially when it hit theaters six months after the last film premiered.

Reports emerged after Solo‘s debut that the studio wanted to focus all of their efforts on Episode IX and that all other ideas were being put on hold. The most recent reports about the Boba Fett film is that it iscompletely dead, leaving fans wondering what’s next for the saga after Episode IX opens next year.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the producers’ Star Wars films.

