PlayStation Plus Users Have Limited Time to Download Game of the Year Contender for Free

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users have a limited time to download a Game of the Year contender from 2019 for free. More specifically, subscribers to these two tiers have until May 19 to download and check out this seven-year-old release before it is removed from the library of each. After this, there is no guarantee it will ever return. The good news is the game can be beaten in about 10 to 15 hours via a mainline playthrough. Meanwhile, it only takes about 25 hours if you add in side content. So, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have enough time to play the game from start to finish before it’s gone, but if you only manage a few hours of game time a week, then you should start right away.

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The game in question is Remedy Entertainment’s 2019 sci-fi action-adventure game, Control, which was a brand-new IP at the time, but is now a franchise thanks to a sequel, Control Resonant, which is slated to release this year. It even got a multiplayer spin-off in 2025, called FBC: Firebreak, but unfortunately, this spin-off was nowhere near the quality of the game it was spinning off from. In fact, it was one of the flops of 2025. Meanwhile, many don’t know this, but the game shares a universe with other Remedy Entertainment series, such as Alan Wake.

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One of 2019’s Best Games

Control was released on August 27, 2019, and upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 82 to 85, which isn’t the greatest range of scores, yet it found itself in elite company. Come the end of the year, the surreal game notched eight nominations at The Game Awards, including for Game of the Year. Meanwhile, it won Best Art Direction at the show. All of this more or less lines up with its 4.38 out of 5 user review score on the PlayStation Store, where it normally costs $40. This PS Plus availability is specifically for the Ultimate Edition, though, which replaced the standard version on the digital storefront and packs in its two expansions.

While PS Plus Essential subscribers are excluded from this offer, PS4 users aren’t. In addition to PS5, Control Ultimate Edition — if you have PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium — can be downloaded for free on PS4. Like PS5, PS4 users only have until May 19 to play it, though.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join all the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.