Berserk: The Dark Age Releases Its First Episode

With Band of the Hawk fans waiting for Berserk to return with both its manga series and anime adaptation, many Guts enthusiasts are looking for interesting ways to revisit the franchise. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, the manga would continue as friends of the mangaka, Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, are creating new chapters of the manga. Luckily, fans often take matters into their own hands when it comes to the anime world, as ARCHE studio has revisited the Black Swordsman’s adventures. Berserk: The Dark Age has released its first episode of the fan-made anime, taking us to the beginning of Guts’ dark tale.

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The fanmade episode revisits the story of Guts’ original arrival in the Berserk series, taking place after the Golden Age and the horrific Eclipse that has long haunted the Black Swordsman. While the 1997 anime adaptation covered this story with its first episode, ARCHE includes material from the original manga, such as Puck’s inclusion. Here’s how the fan studio describes the entry, “Welcome to our FAN-animated Season 2 of the beloved Berserk 1997 anime, Berserk – The Dark Age. As fans ourselves, we’ve poured our hearts into this project to honor both the legacy of Berserk and the memory of Kentaro Miura. Your support means everything to us, and we’re thrilled to share this episode with you. Stay tuned for more as we continue this journey together.” You can watch the first episode of this fan project in its entirety below.

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Berserk’s Anime History

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Despite the fact that there have been multiple anime adaptations for Berserk ever since 1997, there are unfortunately large swaths of story from the original manga that have yet to be adapted. Following the original anime and the trilogy of films dissecting the Golden Age, the series would return to the small screen in 2016’s Berserk. To date, the revival is considered one of the most controversial anime adaptations of all time, with many fans believing that the two-season series was unable to live up to Kentaro Miura’s art. While the franchise would release Berserk: Memorial Edition following the notorious anime, the dark series has yet to confirm whether more adaptations are in the works.

Unfortunately for fans of Berserk, the bad news also applies to the manga. While Studio Gaga and Kouji Mori took the reins of the series following the death of Kentaro Miura, it has been over half a year since the latest chapter was published within the pages of Young Animal. When last we left Guts, he had been locked inside a mysterious cave that, seemingly, no one has ever been able to escape. With Guts’ allies striking an alliance with the Kushan Empire to bring a war to Griffith’s doorstep, the Black Swordsman has to hope to survive to finally get his revenge.

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