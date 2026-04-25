Nintendo Gives Switch and Switch 2 Users Free Super Mario Gift

Nintendo has surprised Switch and Switch 2 users with a free Super Mario gift. If you are a fan of Nintendo, an owner of either Switch console, or both, there’s a very, very strong chance you are also a fan of Super Mario games, as well as the many Mario spin-off series. It’s not only the flagship series of Nintendo, but one of the flagship series of gaming, and iconic beyond games as well via movies, merchandise, and more. Nintendo doesn’t often do freebies, but when it does, it often incorporates Mario.

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Over on the Nintendo Switch eShop, Nintendo is specifically giving all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users a physical promotional item for Mario Tennis Fever, the latest Mario Tennis game released on Nintendo Switch 2 back in February. That said, while the game is Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, any Nintendo fan can grab this new item, assuming they have the required 600 Platinum Points to redeem it, which is not going to be an issue for the overwhelming majority of Switch and Switch 2 users, as 600 Platinum Points is a measly amount. For those that do not know, these are acquired via My Nintendo missions, mobile Nintendo games, Nintendo Switch Online, and special promotions. And if you don’t have 600 Platinum Points because you have been using them all on redeeming icons, the good news is that they are easy to acquire. As for the physical promotional item, it’s a Mario Tennis Fever-branded wristband.

Perfect Gift for Mario Tennis Fans

The wristband, which can be seen below, is actually 84% cotton, so it’s not just made of cheap plastic fibers, which you would expect from an item like this. The rest of the composition is 14% polyester and 3% elastique, so there is some plastic, but not a ton. Meanwhile, the wristband itself is 3″x3″.

It is important to note that this item is only available as supplies last, which may not be much longer, as these free promotional items tend to sell out quickly. Sometimes they return at a later date with additional stock, but other times they don’t. Given that this item is tied to a new, smaller, and specific Nintendo release, rather than something more nostalgic or broader, we would be surprised if it returns down the road with more supply. Right now, though, the item is still in stock on the Nintendo eShop.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.