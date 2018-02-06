Why ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Aren’t Making a Star Wars TV Series

Lucasfilm made another shocking announcement when they revealed Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff would be writing and producing their own series of movies set in the galaxy far, far away.

During Disney’s first quarter earnings call for 2018, an investor asked why the Thrones writers weren’t using their expertise to create a television series set in the Star Wars franchise. Disney CEO Bob Iger explained why.

“Their interest was in creating a series of films that are Star Wars based,” said Iger. “And we’ve actually been talking to them a long time.”

Iger said that Benioff and Weiss were always thinking about a series of films in the Star Wars universe, and to his knowledge the possibility of a TV series was never in the cards. He added that they have an idea for a certain number of films that will be revealed at a later date.

“They’re focused on a point in time in the Star Wars mythology,” Iger added, teasing that Weiss and Benioff already have an idea of what kind of story they want to tell and which era it will take place in.

Iger added that there are a few different Star Wars series in the works, and that fans can expect an announcement for one soon.

“We are close to reveal one of the entities that’s developing [a Star Wars series] for us but we can’t at this point in time because the deal isn’t done,” Iger said.

After today’s announcement, fans will be able to look forward to Star Wars content for years and years to come.

Months before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced that writer and director Rian Johnson would be returning to the fold for his own trilogy. Johnson is set to return to direct his first film, but will remain to write and produce the following installments at the least.

After Solo: A Star Wars Story releases in May, Lucasfilm will followup with J.J. Abrams’ return to wrap up the Skywalker saga with Star Wars: Episode IX. There’s no word on what will come after that production, but there have been rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff movie — however, those plans could be derailed with the announcement of Benioff’s and Weiss’ series.

The future of the main Star Wars saga is also in question after Episode IX; Lucasfilm could take a break and focus on Johnson’s and the Thrones producers’ series.

While fans now have an idea of what to expect from the Star Wars galaxy, there are sure to be plenty more questions to pore over in the future. Will Benioff and Weiss tackle the Old Republic era or something else entirely? Hopefully we learn more soon.

Lucasfilm’s next movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, premieres May 25th.