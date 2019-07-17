Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals the Star Wars Character He Wants to Play

Gaten Matarazzo’s breakout role came with Stranger Things, starring as Dustin Henderson, a resident of Hawkins, Indiana who uncovers a series of supernatural events in his small town. Dustin and his friends are sci-fi nerds who enjoy things like Dungeons and Dragons and video games, with the ’80s setting also making Star Wars a major part of their lives. For Matarazzo, playing a character who loves Star Wars comes easily, as he himself is a big fan of the series. With Lucasfilm producing new stories within the saga, Matarazzo joked that, of all the characters in the franchise, he’d most like to play Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“When I’m older, I want to play Obi-Wan,” Matarazzo shared with IMDb when asked what remake he’d like to star in. “Like if it ever–they shouldn’t remake any Star Wars movie, they shouldn’t do any remakes, but if they ever remake the originals, nah-uh, but if they asked me to be Obi-Wan, I’m totally on board. Like, if I’m like 75, and they’re like, ‘You wanna do this?’ I’m like, yeah, heck yeah, I’m totally doing it, even if I don’t agree with them making a remake. I would totally wanna be Obi-Wan.”

A remake of any installment in the series might not seem likely, but the opportunity to see a new iteration of Obi-Wan seems much more likely.

The original Star Wars films saw Obi-Wan as an older Jedi master, with Ewan McGregor breathing life into the character with the prequel films. The actor completely revived interest in the character, leaving fans wanting to see McGregor portray Kenobi in a solo adventure.

After the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, fans were satiated by seeing Obi-Wan’s adventures in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, voiced by James Arnold Taylor. The series explored Obi-Wan and Anakin’s many heroic adventures, building the character’s fandom even further. After the series was cancelled, Taylor returned to the role for a brief appearance of Kenobi in Star Wars Rebels.

When Lucasfilm confirmed it would deliver audiences Solo: A Star Wars Story, hopes seemed high for an Obi-Wan film, though that spinoff’s financial disappointment seemingly stunted all plans for future spinoffs. At this rate, it’s possible audiences won’t get an Obi-Wan adventure until Matarazzo himself is 75.

Stranger Things Season Three is streaming now. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

