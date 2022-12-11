Star Wars: Solo Writer Jonathan Kasdan Explains He's "Very Conflicted" About Sequel

Jonathan Kasdan is the showrunner of the new Willow series on Disney+, and it's no surprise that he's been fielding questions about Solo: A Star Wars Story during the press tour. Not only did Kasdan write Solo along with his father, Return of the Jedi scribe Lawrence Kasdan, but both Willow and Solo are Lucasfilm projects with a lot of the same cast and crew. Kasdan has been asked about a potential sequel, and he revealed he wants to bring back Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and see Lucasfilm take the same "Special Presentation" approach as Marvel. However, he recently admitted to ComicbookMovie.com that he's "conflicted" about the idea of making Solo 2 happen.

"Yes, you know, I've been very conflicted about it over the past couple of years," Kasdan admitted. "I feel that too. I'm certainly one of those people, and when that time of year rolls around, immediately, my imagination goes to all the things we intended to do. But then, on the other side, I'm so overwhelmed by how much great Star Wars content is coming into the world at this moment. I'm excited for the movie that Damon Lindelof is going to make. I'm excited for another season of Andor, possibly the best Star Wars show in history. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are just knocking out great, fun pieces of candy every six months that we get to enjoy. You know, I think if there's a reason for a Solo 2 is if there's a great reason. Certainly, I'd be game if there were."

He added, "That feels like there's so much fun. That was another version of there were so many great characters we were able to establish and, for me, I guess the strangest argument for a Solo 2 is that the movie was Alden's journey to owning that mantle. By the end of it, I thought he really did, and he didn't get the fun of just inhabiting it for a movie. I'd love to see him back."

What Is Jonathan Kasdan's Biggest Regret About Solo?

While talking with The Hollywood Reporter Willow, Kasdan was asked about Solo once again and he revealed one part of the story that has always "haunted" him.

"It's a great theory," Kasdan said when THR asked if Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) was the one who was leaking intel in order to free herself from Crimson Dawn and Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). "It was not what we were thinking exactly, but I'll tell you the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo. I'm going to reveal the writer's nightmare right now. If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] heist, why does he send his most trusted aid [Qi'ra] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium? It seems to me that he's going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job. So it always drove me crazy, and it was a problem that I was eager to retcon in a sequel."

