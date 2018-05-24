Star Wars: Ron Howard Reacts to Solo Getting Love From Fans

✖

Back in 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters and ended up being a flop by Star Wars standards. The movie made $392,924,807 worldwide, which is the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The movie also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite the mixed reactions, there are plenty of people out there who want to see a sequel. Today, ComicBook.com attended a press conference at Star Wars Celebration in promotion of the upcoming Light & Magic documentary, which is set to showcase the VFX achievements of Industrial Light & Magic. Solo director Ron Howard was in attendance and opened up about the Solo love he's heard from fans.

"As far that love for Solo, it's incredibly gratifying and it means a lot to the cast. A great young cast that put their heart and soul into the movie. It means the world that the film resonates with Star Wars fans. That's all anybody hopes for!" Howard shared.

Solo was the first film that used LED screens and "Volume" technology from ILM, which Howard talked about at the con.

"Returning with ILM is great," Howard shared. "I have a lot of confidence in any relationship with ILM and also with special effects. It's exciting to see some of the breakthrough ideas in technology were beginning to present themselves. They did start on Solo, that was fun to see, and apply and be a part of. Also, it was, for me, coming in when I did, everything was suddenly on a very tight schedule. I was beginning to approve pre-designed effects shots as finals...there was a lot of trust there."

While there has been no word of a Solo sequel or Howard's return to Star Wars, the director's daughter has been making waves in the franchise. Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard helmed "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" and "Chapter 11: The Heiress" of The Mandalorian, and recently directed the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Return of The Mandalorian." When the episode was released on Disney+, fans were quick to suggest Howard should helm her own show or series for the franchise. While the younger Howard's future with Lucasfilm is also currently unclear, she has teased some excitement for the upcoming Ahsoka series.

