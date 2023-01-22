Solo: Ron Howard Addresses Possibility of Making Star Wars Sequel For Disney+

When Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018, it became the lowest-grossing film of the Star Wars franchise with middling reviews. Despite the tepid reaction, fans are still holding out hope for a sequel. Recently, many of the folks involved with the film have been fielding questions about a follow-up due to their involvement with the new Willow series on Disney+. Last month, Solo director Ron Howard admitted that another Solo movie isn't a priority for Lucasfilm, and he just addressed the possibility of bringing the idea to Disney+.

"I'm not a producer on Solo," Howard explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I came in in support of the project and for my long relationship with George [Lucas], Kathy [Kennedy], and Larry Kasdan. So I have not even been in conversations about it. One would assume that there's some characters there that could go much further, but I'm not sure where Disney+ is going with the Galaxy. These shows are not only important to everybody who works on them, but they're a big bet for the company each and every time. They make their choices really carefully, and they want to keep growing and evolving. So I know that's not really an answer, but there's a real appetite to understand where Star Wars can take audience members to, in addition to building upon characters and ideas that are already known. But there's a lot of talent in Solo, and whether I was involved or not, I would love to see some of those characters again."

Does Jonathan Kasdan Want a Solo Sequel?

Jonathan Kasdan wrote Solo along with his father, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi scribe Lawrence Kasdan. The younger Kasdan was recently asked about a potential Solo sequel, and he revealed he wants to bring back Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and see Lucasfilm take the same "Special Presentation" approach as Marvel. However, he admitted to ComicbookMovie.com that he's "conflicted" about the idea of making Solo 2 happen.

"Yes, you know, I've been very conflicted about it over the past couple of years," Kasdan admitted. "I feel that too. I'm certainly one of those people, and when that time of year rolls around, immediately, my imagination goes to all the things we intended to do. But then, on the other side, I'm so overwhelmed by how much great Star Wars content is coming into the world at this moment. I'm excited for the movie that Damon Lindelof is going to make. I'm excited for another season of Andor, possibly the best Star Wars show in history. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are just knocking out great, fun pieces of candy every six months that we get to enjoy. You know, I think if there's a reason for a Solo 2 is if there's a great reason. Certainly, I'd be game if there were."

He added, "That feels like there's so much fun. That was another version of there were so many great characters we were able to establish and, for me, I guess the strangest argument for a Solo 2 is that the movie was Alden's journey to owning that mantle. By the end of it, I thought he really did, and he didn't get the fun of just inhabiting it for a movie. I'd love to see him back."

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now streaming on Disney+.