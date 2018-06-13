The ‘Games of Thrones’ Cameo in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ That No One Knew About

The original Star Wars trilogy focused mainly on lesser-known actors, though the films created after Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm have had their fair share of cameo appearances from recognizable talent. During a recent episode of The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo uncovered many of Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s secrets, including an introduction to the dogs who helped portray the film’s Corellian hounds. One of the dogs responsible might be more well-known for portraying Arya Stark’s direwolf Nymeria in Game of Thrones.

Hildago shared an image from the episode and noted, “This is me meeting a real honest-to-gosh star. Saxon plays Nymeria in Game of Thrones. Also: a good dog.”

The canine wore an elaborate costume for the appearance in the film, which made him unrecognizable.

“He’s done this for quite a while. He’s done quite a few film jobs,” trainer Jo Vaughan shared. “For this particular film, we’ve trained him to wear a suit so he doesn’t look like a dog at all, he looks like another creature entirely.”

Convincing a dog to wear a complicated outfit doesn’t happen overnight, with fabricator Sherri Hazzard detailing the evolution of the outfit.

“We first start with a lycra body suit which we get them used to getting in and out of the suit, build everything up very slowly, and then, once we’ve got that, we start adding muscle shapes and then we just build it up from there,” Hazzard explained.

The recent chapters in the Star Wars saga have featured some recognizable cameos, yet this is far from the first time the new films have included unnoticeable nods.

In The Force Awakens, Simon Pegg played Unkar Plutt, with fans only possibly recognizing his distorted voice as he offered food portions to Rey on Jakku. Daniel Craig also made an “appearance” in the film, as he played a First Order Stormtrooper who never removed his helmet.

In The Last Jedi, Joseph Gordon-Levitt had a similar role to Pegg, offering only his voice to an alien character. Princes William and Harry, Tom Hardy, and Take That singer Gary Barlow filmed cameos as Stormtroopers, though their scene was reportedly cut from the final film.

Saxon also wouldn’t be the first Game of Thrones alum to join the series, with Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, starring as Captain Phasma while Emilia Clarke, who plays Danaerys Targaryen, starring in Solo.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now. Game of Thrones will return for its final season next year.

