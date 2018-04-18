‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Still Needs a Lot of Work

Putting together any movie is a lot of work, especially when a film has countless special effects to depict foreign worlds and bizarre creatures. Solo: A Star Wars Story is no exception, as the film could end up being the most fantastical blockbuster of the summer, forcing Lucasfilm to work as hard as possible up until the last minute to deliver fans the sci-fi spectacle they deserve. In a recent interview with Empire, director Ron Howard revealed that, as of March, there was still a tremendous amount of work to be done on the production.

“The fact is, we’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do,” Howard shared with the magazine. “The whole thing has been very focused, very intense but incredibly enjoyable. We all know we are going to make our date and we’re feeling really resolved and solid about the movie.”

While the interview had been conducted last month, it’s unclear just how far into the project Howard teased the amount of work ahead of him. In the weeks since,the director has shared on Twitter that things were on schedule for the necessary deadlines.

In response to Howard posting a photo of the film’s scoring session, a fan replied, “Coming out next month and you still haven’t finalized the film?? I have a bad feeling about this.” Howard then assured, “Edit is locked. Score done. Right on schedule. Hope you check Solo out and find it fun.”

The tweet was posted on March 30th, and a lot can happen in less than three weeks.

The filmmaker might be happy to give updates about the film’s progress, but don’t expect to find out how much of the final film is his vision versus that of the movie’s original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

“I don’t really want to explain it. I don’t really want to be specific about that because, again, I don’t even want that to matter to fans,” Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I could understand why you’d ask, and some might even be curious, but look, everybody who has been involved in this has done nothing but love what this movie could be, and that’s been the vibe around it. I think audiences are gonna feel that love and excitement.”

Lord and Miller revealed last June that they had parted ways with Lucasfilm, with reportedly only a few weeks left of principal photography, before the studio announced Howard would helm not just the remainder of the production, but also any required reshoots.

Production of the film wrapped last November.

Fans can see Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters on May 25th.

