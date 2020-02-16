Star Wars Actor Harrison Ford Confuses Carbonite with Kryptonite

One of the most iconic lines in the Star Wars saga occurred during a fateful exchange between Han Solo and Leia Organa in The Empire Strikes Back, showing an intimate side to the scruffy looking nerf-herder that fans weren’t used to seeing. It was the moment before Han gets frozen in Carbonite, though if you ask the actor Harrison Ford he might give you a different answer. While many people want to know if the star actually improvised that iconic line or if it was included in the script, Ford has obviously checked out and doesn’t care to separate his Star Wars from his Superman.

During an interview for his new movie Call of the Wild, Ford was asked to recall the scene when he said “I know” to Carrie Fisher and mixed up the words “Carbonite” and “Kryptonite.”

When he was called out on it, he gave the perfect response: “Carbonite, Kryptonite… I just work here.”

“…so I’m about to be frozen in kryptonite —“ “Carbonite.” *Harrison sighs deeply* “Kryptonite, Carbonite. I just work here.” pic.twitter.com/pt2E4l4z1z — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 15, 2020

The response to Fox 32’s Jake Hamilton is almost on par with his answer when asked if Han or Greedo shot first while promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens: “I don’t care.” Ford has made it clear that he doesn’t care much about the precious aspects of the Star Wars franchise, even though the fandom continues to revere him.

Ford has made it clear that he doesn’t see his Star Wars role as a “legacy” and even went so far as to dismiss the notion when asked about passing the baton to a new generation in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I don’t know that I thought of it that way at all,” Ford said to The New York Times. “I was there to die. And I didn’t really give a rat’s ass who got my sword.”

Finn actor John Boyega has cited Ford as one of his biggest influences in working on these new movies, making it clear that the Han Solo actor has taught him the vital lessons when it comes to working on a big budget franchise like Star Wars.

“As he works on set, he has a great understanding of the artistic side of shooting a movie as well as the technical side of shooting a film,” Boyega told Star Wars Insider. “If anyone asks me what I have learned from working with Harrison Ford on Star Wars, I’ve learned that whatever film I go on to after this, shooting a film or a movie as an actor is a balance of the technical and the artistic. As an artist, you’re portraying a role, being an actor, and performing.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters. Call of the Wild premieres on February 21st.