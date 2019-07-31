Star Wars The Vintage Collection Skiff Vehicle is Available Now

Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection: Return of the Jedi Jabba’s Tatooine Skiff Vehicle was first announced at New York Toy Fair 2019 back in February, but the time has finally come to bring it home. You can grab one on Amazon for $39.99 with a release date set for tomorrow August 1st. A companion Skiff Guard 3-pack with 3.75-inch scale Vizam, Brock Starsher, and Vedainis figures is also available to order for the same price.

As noted with the 3-pack, the skiff is scaled to accommodate 3.75-inch figures. It’s also designed to tilt on its display stand. Additional features include movable rudders, an extendable gangplank, and an intact railing that can be replaced with a broken one that figures (like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo) can dangle from. You can even remove the deck panels to reveal engine details. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the comfort of his barge on tattooing, Jabba the Hutt orders his men to make Luke Skywalker walk the plank of the desert Skiff. Waiting below Luke is the mouth of the toothy desert monster, the sarlacc. On board the skiff with jabba’s cronies and Skywalker are a few of the Jedi’s trusted allies. Battle commences and Luke, Han solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian attempt to fight off the Hutt crime Syndicate and make their escape. With this Star Wars the vintage collection tattooing Skiff, the stage is set for fans to recreate this classic return of the Jedi battle and imagine new adventures.”

In related news, Hasbro revealed the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, and it’s been selling like crazy. As with other Black Series prop helmet releases, it’s a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. At the time of writing you can still pre-order The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet right here for $119.99 with free shipping slated for May.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.