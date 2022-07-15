Star Wars Hot Wheels Razor Crest With Camtono Case Debuts for SDCC 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is returning for an in-person event this year, and Mattel will be there with their second annual "12 Days of Fandom". As part of that celebration, Mattel has announced the release of a special Hot Wheels Star Wars Razor Crest collectible that's inspired by the vehicle in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Hot Wheels designed their Razor Crest to look like it's made of Beskar steel. They even included a Beskar ingot in the set along with a display stand. To top it all off, the set is packaged in a cylindrical Camtono Case for collectors. From the official description:

"Just like the one from The Mandalorian, protect the galaxy with the Hot Wheels® Star Wars Razor Crest! This premium starship is designed to look like it's made of Beskar, the legendary Mandalorian steel known for its protective properties, frequently used in Mandalorian armor. It comes in a cylindrical Camtono Case™, a special collector's item, and also includes a stand for the ship and a Beskar ingot. Fans of Star Wars™ and The Mandalorian will appreciate the authenticity of this set for play or display. Colors and decorations may vary."

As noted, Mattel is celebrating San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with 12 Days of Fandom, and it will feature exclusive new collectibles from iconic properties including Hot Wheels, WWE, Jurassic World, Star Wars, Masters of the Universe and more. 12 Days of Fandom runs from July 11th through July 24th.

These exclusive products will be available online and on the show floor (booths #3029 and #2945) during the event. A price for the Hot Wheels Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest set hasn't been revealed at the time of writing, but it is expected to go up for pre-order here at Mattel Creations beginning on July 20th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.