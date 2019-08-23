Star Wars Hotel Officially Revealed for Walt Disney World

Disney is letting details about upcoming projects fly at this weekend’s D23 Expo. Major new information about Disneyland‘s Marvel experience has already been announced and now, Star Wars news is surfacing as well. A brand-new Star Wars vacation experience is headed to Walt Disney World Resort

An all-new Star Wars vacation experience is coming to Walt Disney World Resort! This Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be a first-of-its-kind vacation experience where guests will be able to check in for a two-night adventure aboard a starship. Guests can interact with characters onboard and actively participate in stories that will unfold around them on their galactic journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans visiting the Disney Parks “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion at D23 Expo were given an initial look at the ship. Visitors will also be able to see renders of the rooms and entertainment areas. Along with all of that, incredible visuals of the starcruiser – called the Halcyon. It is unclear at the time of writing if this is the rumored hotel-based experience around Star Wars that Disney was planning.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed back in 2015 that both Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando would be debuting all-new attractions to honor the galaxy far, far away. The former actually opened earlier this year and the latter is opening this month. Keeping in tradition with the films themselves, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge delivers rich storytelling and groundbreaking effects to create the most immersive experience for a Star Wars fan imaginable. It took thousands of talented people to bring the project to life. All of these artists and workers will be honored with an upcoming special detailing the process of developing the attractions, debuting on Freeform on September 29th.

Per press release, “Freeform will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California with a two-hour special, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits, premiering Sunday, September 29th, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the immersive and exclusive television event will allow audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. With celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life with fascinating insider details.”

The D23 Expo is going on right now. ComicBook.com will have the latest updates all weekend long. For up to the minute info, be sure to follow me on Instagram and Twitter.