Star Wars Fans and John Boyega Celebrate Daisy Ridley’s 28th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Daisy Ridley! The actor known for playing Rey in the Star Wars sequels turns 28 today and people all over the Internet have been celebrating her special day. Since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was recently released on Blu-ray, Ridley has revealed a lot of information this week about herself and her history with Star Wars. Recently, she shared why she doesn’t use social media, described the experience of filming the movie’s Carrie Fisher scenes, and revealed that the backlash over the latest movie was hard to deal with. Despite not being on social media, Ridley’s fans have still taken to Twitter and Instagram to send her well wishes. First and foremost, she received some love from her co-star, John Boeyga.

“Happy birthday peanut ❤️,” Boyega wrote. The actor included a lovely photo of the two actors from the London premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. You can check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday peanut ❤️ A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Apr 10, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

Naturally, it’s not just Ridley’s pals who are wishing her a Happy Birthday. Tons of fans have already dedicated posts to the newest Skywalker on Twitter. You can check out some of the best birthday tweets below…

Celebrating A Jedi

happy 28th birthday to daisy ridley ✨ aka. just rey, the jedi from jakku 🦋 pic.twitter.com/leG4X3jKWh — 𝒂𝒎𝒚 🦋 (@bnskywker) April 10, 2020

Pasaana Party

happy birthday #daisyridley pic.twitter.com/3nMoA3SdEJ — 𝔾 ℝ 𝔸 𝔻 𝔼 𝕋 ! 𝕤𝕒𝕪𝕤 “𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕪 𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕖” (@menace2snacks) April 10, 2020

The Last Skywalker

Funko Fun

“The Galaxy’s Greatest Jedi”

The Galaxy’s Greatest Jedi has turned 28 today. Send this message to the Resistance. Happy Birthday #DaisyRidley! pic.twitter.com/S9cEhdroFE — ShieldsAP20 (@ShieldsAp17) April 10, 2020

The Ridley Project

Happy Birthday to THE Daisy Ridley!!! I’m still so grateful to @ScottFeinberg for introducing us! ❤️🌈👑 pic.twitter.com/WGV4r0wCTt — Brooklynn Prince (@brooklynnprince) April 10, 2020

Favorite Rey Moment?

🎂 Happy Birthday, #DaisyRidley! The English actress known for playing #ReySkywalker in Star Wars turns 28 today. What’s your favourite Rey moment in the Sequel Trilogy? Let us know in the replies below! ⬇️ #GreatMoments 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/RFGHjFpzPt — VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas) April 10, 2020

Chaos Walking Fans Are Here, Too

happy 28th birthday to our viola eade , daisy ridley 🎂🎈 #chaoswalking pic.twitter.com/wX3GUjpOT6 — best of chaos walking (@chaoswalkingbr) April 10, 2020

Photo Frenzy

Happy birthday to Rey Skywalker herself, Daisy Ridley! pic.twitter.com/Y8VRMJZwfe — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) April 10, 2020

Finally, A Message From The Force

The Force calls to you. Wishing Daisy Ridley a happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/T9wOpdizKH — Star Wars (@starwars) April 10, 2020

Ridley seemed to previously cast doubt on ever returning as her character for a future Star Wars movie, telling British GQ that she hadn’t ruled out returning to the role but that she currently can’t picture that happening. “It felt like an end… I can’t actually imagine it right now,” Ridley previously said. “I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital-HD.