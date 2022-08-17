Star Wars: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Want to See George Lucas Cameo in The Mandalorian

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured some exciting cameos ranging from big names in Star Wars like Mark Hamill to surprising filmmakers like Werner Herzog. When working with a franchise that's been around for over 45 years, there are always people that can pop up and surprise you. The third season of the series is premiering on Disney+ in February and while there's no word on cameos, showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni do have some dream casting ideas. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the duo revealed they would love to have the original Star Wars director and creator, George Lucas, appear in one of their shows.

"I tell you, we've been pretty lucky," Favreau explained. "Fortunate," Filoni added. "We have everyone from Mark Hamill to Werner Herzog," Favreau added. "Amy Sedaris," Filoni mentioned. "But she's just Star Wars fabric now. Like she had no idea and now she's in it, which I love 'cause she's awesome." That's when Favreau chimed in with the definitive answer: "George," he said with a laugh. "George Lucas. That would be the best cameo." Filoni suggested, "He'd have to be the son of Baron Papanoida or something like that. I don't know, I wouldn't even speculate on that. It's hard for me to imagine what that day would be like." Favreau added, "Well, he's been on the set when Dave's been directing, so I love watching Dave and George together." You can watch the full interview below:

Of course, Filoni mentioned Baron Papanoida because the character was played by Lucas in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

"It's been a dream come true," Favreau previously said of The Mandalorian's journey during Star Wars Celebration. "I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world...and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore. This became an entry ramp. As we've introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything."

Favreau also pointed out that Star Wars has always been a serialized story. "They pick up and leave off and I think those chaptered stories are very fun to write," he explained. "There's an adventurous spirit to how we write them...There's a tremendous amount of freedom as storytellers. It's the most fun I've ever had and it's a job I'm gonna keep doing for a while."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023.