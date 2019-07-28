Star Wars: Jon Favreau Updates Fans on The Mandalorian Progress

The new streaming service, Disney+, is finally coming later this year and one of its first series will be the Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show is being helmed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) and has Star Wars fans eager for the franchise’s first-ever live-action series. Favreau has been keeping fans updated on the production process, and most recently shared that the show is currently in the process of being scored. The composer of the series is Ludwig Göransson, who just won an Oscar for scoring Black Panther. Favreau also included an adorable photo of IG-11, a bounty hunter (not to be confused with The Empire Strikes Back‘s IG-88) who is rumored to be voiced by Taika Waititi.

View this post on Instagram Scoring season 1 of #TheMandalorian (@dave.filoni doodle) A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Jul 27, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

“Scoring season 1 of #TheMandalorian (@dave.filoni doodle),” he wrote. (Dave Filoni has written and directed various Star Wars projects including episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Can’t freaking wait for #TheMandalorian!,” @garyramon251 wrote.

“I am so STOKED to see this show!,” @may_the_lego_be_with_you replied.

“Can’t wait to see IG-11 in The Mandalorian,” @mr_star_wars1 added.

In the new series, after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Boba Fett is by far the most well-known Mandalorian and, while we don’t expect him to show up in the series given his death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Waititi previously promised the new show will honor the things that people love about the universe’s bounty hunters.

“For most kids growing up with those films, [Boba Fett] was one of the most favorite characters, even though he’s barely in the films,” Waititi shared. “Just the idea of bounty hunters, the helmets are so cool. Just getting to see characters like that and getting to shoot with them is pretty cool.”

The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.