Star Wars Fans Troll Netflix Over The Last Jedi Reminder

Star Wars has taken over a ton of Twitter discourse this week as The Rise of Skywalker started screenings for critics. The opinions about the film are a bit all over the place and that of course brought Star Wars: The Last Jedi back into the conversation among fans. As Netflix tweeted a gentle reminder that the previous film was available on their platform, and the fans started reacting. It’s a bit of a mess to say the least as many were quick to dunk on any mention of the movie. Some were actually happy about the reminder, but they are decidedly in the minority during this interaction. All of this discourse came roaring back before the screenings started and then the responses shifted the whole thing into overdrive. It’s a strange sight to see, but not altogether shocking as the most divisive movie in the entire series will do that to a fanbase.

Still, there have been so many responses to the backlash and some other bits of stoking the fire over the last couple of weeks. Some of the stars and J.J. Abrams called some parts of The Last Jedi into question. Which led some fans of the film to defend it again. It was like watching the entire rockfight envelop Twitter all over again. That probably didn’t help but some in the Star Wars fanbase undoubtedly agreed with the actors and the director. However, from the critical responses, looking backward might not be the answer to this particular puzzle either.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now on Netflix …if you know anyone who needs a quick refresher — Netflix US (@netflix) December 18, 2019

Maryann Brandon talked about her experience editing the film as well. She said, “Johnson is “an amazing filmmaker. However, I just think that when you’re doing a trilogy, you can’t just abandon a story. So whatever he chose to put in that film, those things that are dangling have to be dealt with. And you have to deal with them honestly, so you thought the whole thing through.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.

